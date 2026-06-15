Apna Ghar Program Developer Financing SBP Widens Scope 2026 – Overseas Pakistanis and Housing Projects Included

Apna Ghar Program Developer Financing

Apna Ghar Program Developer Financing Pakistan’s housing sector has received a major boost after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) expanded the scope of the Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Program, also known as “Ghar Ho Tu Apna.” The latest changes are designed to make home financing more accessible for a wider range of people, including Overseas Pakistanis, government employees, and private housing developers.

The new decision is part of a multi-channel implementation strategy approved by the government. Under the revised framework, more people can now benefit from affordable housing finance, while banks and financial institutions have been given additional flexibility to support housing projects across the country. This development is expected to encourage home ownership and strengthen Pakistan’s real estate and construction sectors in 2026.

SBP Expands Apna Ghar Program Under New Housing Finance Strategy

The State Bank of Pakistan has introduced important changes to the Apna Ghar Program to improve access to housing finance. The expansion comes after the government approved additional categories under the scheme through a revised implementation framework.

For many years, housing finance remained out of reach for a large segment of the population. Through this expansion, the government aims to connect more citizens with affordable financing options and increase the number of families that can own a house.

The updated strategy focuses on multiple financing channels, allowing banks and financial institutions to serve individuals, institutions, and housing developers more efficiently.

Key highlights include:

Wider access to home financing

Inclusion of Overseas Pakistanis

Institutional financing for government employees

Support for developer-led housing projects

Greater participation from banks and financial institutions

Major Changes Introduced in Apna Ghar Program 2026

The latest revision has added several new financing opportunities that were not available under the earlier framework. These changes are expected to improve the reach of the program and support Pakistan’s growing housing needs.

One of the most significant developments is the inclusion of Overseas Pakistanis. In addition, financial institutions can now process financing requests through government departments and support housing projects developed by private builders.

The government believes that these changes will increase investment in residential construction and help more families achieve their dream of owning a home.

Overview of New Additions

New Feature Benefit Overseas Pakistani Financing Allows overseas citizens to obtain housing finance Institutional Financing Simplifies applications for government employees Developer Financing Supports private housing projects Multi-Channel Strategy Expands financing access across different sectors

Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Apply for Home Financing

One of the most important changes announced by SBP is the extension of financing eligibility to Overseas Pakistanis and Non-Resident Pakistanis. This means Pakistanis living abroad can now access financing under the Apna Ghar Program if they meet the required conditions.

Many overseas Pakistanis have long wanted to invest in property back home but faced challenges in obtaining affordable financing. The new policy aims to remove these barriers and create a smoother path toward home ownership.

Eligible applicants include:

NICOP holders

POC holders

Overseas Pakistanis

Non-Resident Pakistanis

This initiative may also encourage more remittances and investment into Pakistan’s housing sector, benefiting both families and the national economy.

Government Employees to Receive Easier Access Through Institutional Financing

Government employees are another group expected to benefit significantly from the revised program. Financial institutions can now provide institutional financing through department-level processing.

Previously, individual employees had to complete financing procedures separately, which often took time and created additional paperwork. The new system allows departments to coordinate applications on behalf of employees, making the process more organized and efficient.

Benefits for government employees include:

Faster application processing

Simplified documentation procedures

Better coordination with financial institutions

Easier access to housing finance

Reduced administrative burden

The move is expected to increase participation among public-sector workers who wish to purchase or construct their own homes.

Developer-Led Housing Projects Become Part of the Program

Another major improvement in the Apna Ghar Program is the inclusion of private developer-led housing projects. Participating financial institutions can now extend financing to approved housing developments under the scheme.

This change is particularly important because housing developers play a critical role in increasing the supply of residential units. By providing financing support, the government hopes to encourage new housing projects and make affordable homes available to more people.

The inclusion of developers can help:

Increase housing supply

Accelerate project completion

Improve access to affordable homes

Encourage private-sector investment

Strengthen the construction industry

Experts believe this step could significantly boost residential development activity across Pakistan during the coming years.

New Role of Banks, HBFCL, and Microfinance Banks

Banks, House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will play a larger role under the revised framework. These institutions have been authorized to facilitate the newly added financing categories.

Financial institutions will act as the primary channel through which eligible applicants receive financing support. They will also coordinate with government departments and housing developers to implement the scheme effectively.

Their responsibilities include:

Processing financing applications

Assessing applicant eligibility

Supporting housing developers

Managing institutional financing arrangements

Ensuring compliance with program guidelines

The expanded role of financial institutions is expected to improve the overall efficiency of the program.

Who Can Benefit From the Expanded Apna Ghar Program?

The revised framework covers a broader group of beneficiaries compared to earlier versions of the scheme. This wider reach is one of the reasons the program has attracted considerable attention.

Individuals from different backgrounds can now access opportunities that were previously unavailable under the housing finance system.

Potential Beneficiaries

Category How They Benefit Overseas Pakistanis Access to home financing in Pakistan Non-Resident Pakistanis Eligibility through NICOP or POC Government Employees Institutional financing support Housing Developers Financing for approved projects Homebuyers Increased availability of housing units

The expansion reflects the government’s intention to create a more inclusive housing finance ecosystem.

Expected Impact on Pakistan’s Housing Market in 2026

The broader scope of the Apna Ghar Program could bring positive changes to Pakistan’s housing market. Increased financing availability often leads to higher demand for homes, which can encourage further construction activity.

As more people gain access to financing, developers may be encouraged to launch new projects. This can create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and support industries connected to construction.

Potential outcomes include:

Growth in housing finance

Increased home ownership

More residential construction projects

Higher private-sector investment

New employment opportunities

The housing sector is considered an important driver of economic growth, making these developments particularly significant.

Important Eligibility and Documentation Requirements

Although the scope of the scheme has expanded, applicants must still meet the eligibility criteria established by participating financial institutions. Overseas applicants will generally require valid identification documents recognized under the revised framework.

Applicants should ensure that their information is accurate and up to date before applying. Financial institutions may request additional documentation depending on the financing category.

Common requirements may include:

Valid CNIC, NICOP, or POC

Proof of income

Employment details

Property-related documents

Bank account information

Meeting these requirements can help speed up the financing approval process.

What Remains Unchanged in the Apna Ghar Program?

While the government has introduced several new additions, existing instructions and guidelines under the program remain effective. The latest notification specifically states that all other directions already issued under the scheme will continue to apply.

This means that the expansion does not replace the earlier framework. Instead, it builds upon the existing structure by adding more financing channels and beneficiary categories.

Applicants should therefore review both the new and existing guidelines before submitting their financing requests.

Future Outlook for Apna Ghar Program After the 2026 Expansion

The latest expansion could become a turning point for Pakistan’s housing finance sector. By bringing Overseas Pakistanis, government employees, and developers into the framework, the program now serves a much larger audience.

Industry experts expect housing finance demand to increase steadily over the coming years. If implemented effectively, the revised framework could help thousands of families secure homes while supporting long-term economic growth.

The success of the program will largely depend on cooperation between financial institutions, developers, and government departments. However, the new measures indicate a strong commitment toward expanding home ownership opportunities across Pakistan.

Conclusion

The State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to widen the scope of the Apna Ghar Program in 2026 marks a significant step forward for the country’s housing sector. The inclusion of Overseas Pakistanis, institutional financing for government employees, and support for developer-led housing projects creates new opportunities for homebuyers and investors alike.

With broader access to financing and increased participation from banks and housing developers, the program has the potential to make home ownership more achievable for thousands of Pakistani families. As implementation moves forward, the initiative could play an important role in shaping the future of affordable housing in Pakistan.