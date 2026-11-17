Text animation can make a video more engaging, communicate important messages, and give edits a professional appearance. Whether you create social media reels, lyric videos, promotional clips, or motion graphics, animated text can help your content stand out. Learning Alight Motion text animation techniques allows you to control how words appear, move, and disappear on the screen.

In this guide, you will learn how to create animated text, use keyframes, add effects, and improve your typography for professional-looking videos.

What Is Alight Motion Text Animation?

Text animation is the process of adding movement and visual effects to words or titles. Instead of displaying static text, you can animate its position, size, rotation, opacity, and other properties.

Alight Motion provides tools that help you create different styles, including:

Fade-in and fade-out text

Sliding titles and captions

Zoom-in and zoom-out effects

Rotating and bouncing text

Typewriter-style animations

Animated lyric and title effects

These techniques are useful for Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok videos, and other creative projects.

How to Create Text Animation in Alight Motion

Follow these steps to create your first animated title.

Step 1: Create a New Project

Open Alight Motion and tap the option to create a new project. Choose a suitable aspect ratio, resolution, and frame rate.

For vertical social media videos, a 9:16 ratio is commonly used. Select settings based on the platform where you plan to publish your video.

Step 2: Add a Text Layer

Tap the text option and enter your desired words. Choose a font, size, alignment, and color that match your video design.

Keep your message short and readable. A simple title often looks more professional than a screen filled with decorative text.

Step 3: Add Keyframes

Keyframes control how a text layer changes over time.

Select your text layer. Move the playhead to the starting point. Add a keyframe for a property such as position or opacity. Move the playhead forward. Change the property’s value to create another keyframe. Preview the animation.

For example, set the text outside the screen at the first keyframe and move it into the center at the second. The app will animate the movement between those points.

Best Effects for Professional Text Animation

Choosing the right effect can improve your design without making it look crowded.

1. Fade-In and Fade-Out

Opacity animation creates a smooth appearance and disappearance. It works well for subtitles, introductions, and clean promotional videos.

2. Zoom Animation

Animate the scale property to make text grow or shrink. Use small changes for a subtle effect, or stronger movement for energetic titles.

3. Slide Animation

Move text horizontally or vertically using position keyframes. This technique works well for headings and short announcements.

4. Rotation Effects

A small rotation can add personality to titles. Avoid excessive spinning because it may reduce readability.

5. Motion Blur

Motion blur can make fast-moving text appear smoother. Use it carefully and check that the words remain easy to read.

Use Easing for Smooth Movement

Keyframes determine where an animation starts and ends, while easing controls how it moves between those points.

Linear movement keeps a constant speed. Ease-in starts slowly, while ease-out slows down near the end. Combining these curves can create natural-looking text movement.

To improve your animations:

Use ease-out for text entering the screen.

Try ease-in for text leaving the screen.

Use smooth curves for zoom and rotation effects.

Avoid sudden changes unless you want a sharp, energetic style.

Tips for Better Typography and Design

Professional text animation depends on more than movement. Font choice, spacing, contrast, and timing are equally important.

Choose readable fonts: Use clear fonts that suit your video’s style.

Use clear fonts that suit your video’s style. Maintain contrast: Make sure text stands out against the background.

Make sure text stands out against the background. Use consistent colors: Limit your design to a small color palette.

Limit your design to a small color palette. Control animation speed: Give viewers enough time to read each title.

Give viewers enough time to read each title. Align text carefully: Keep spacing and positioning consistent.

Keep spacing and positioning consistent. Avoid excessive effects: Too many animations can distract from your message.

Common Text Animation Problems and Fixes

Text appears too quickly: Increase the duration between keyframes so viewers have time to read it.

Movement looks robotic: Adjust the easing curve instead of relying only on linear keyframes.

Text becomes difficult to read: Reduce unnecessary glow, blur, rotation, or decorative effects.

Animation looks inconsistent: Check keyframe positions and use similar timing for related text layers.

Exported text looks different: Preview the rendered video and check your resolution, frame rate, and export quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can beginners create professional text animations?

Yes. Start with simple fade, slide, and zoom effects. Practice keyframes and easing before combining multiple animations.

Which animation is best for titles?

Fade-in, slide, and subtle zoom effects are useful choices. The best option depends on your video style and message.

Can I animate individual words?

Yes. You can create separate text layers for individual words and animate each layer independently.

How can I make text movement smoother?

Use appropriate keyframe spacing, easing curves, and subtle motion blur when needed.

Conclusion

Creating professional Alight Motion text animation requires a balance of smooth movement, readable typography, and well-chosen effects. Start with simple keyframes, experiment with easing, and use transitions and motion blur only when they support your design. With regular practice, you can create attractive animated titles, captions, and text effects for your video projects.